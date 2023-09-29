© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City CVS pharmacists just walked out on the job. Here's why

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo a CVS Pharmacy building sign rests on a Jackson, Miss., store. CVS Health reports financial results Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Gene J. Puskar/AP
/
AP
The staged walkouts late last week caused the temporary closure of at least 12 pharmacies last Friday.

With demand high for new COVID vaccines, some CVS pharmacies around the Kansas City area weren't able to give out shots because of a pharmacist walkout. Organizers are demanding better working conditions and said that extremely limited staffing puts CVS pharmacists and patients at risk.

Almost two dozen pharmacists at CVS locations across the Kansas City metro walked out on the job late last week, causing the temporary closure of at least 12 pharmacies on Friday.

Ron Fitzwater, chief executive officer of the Missouri Pharmacy Association, told KCUR that the walkouts come after years of trouble in the industry.

“Something's got to give, and these pharmacists finally said we're understaffed to the point we're not able to meet our commitments to the Board of Pharmacy, so they took matters into their own hands,” he said.

Protesters say CVS has cut back on staffing despite a growing demand for prescriptions and vaccines.

CVS Executive Vice President Prem Shah apologized to the pharmacists in Kansas City, and organizers returned to work this Thursday after reaching an agreement with management.

However, that doesn't mean another walkout won't happen in the future.

"If the promises that were made to them, which include a reduction in vaccination scheduling, a commitment to hire more pharmacists and pharmacy technicians... I would imagine that the walkout would happen again," USA Today senior investigative reporter Emily Le Coz told KCUR.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastpharmacieslaborworker safetyprescription drugsHealthMissouriKansas City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content