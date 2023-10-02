© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri's U.S. Representatives discuss dysfunction that led to near shutdown

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
If Congress fails to pass a new bill by Jan. 1, 2024, some programs would revert back to 1940s-era policy that, among other things, would see the U.S. Department of Agriculture buying dairy products off the market, driving up consumer prices.
Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division
The U.S. government averted a crises through the passage of a 45-day spending bill. But that's just one attention-grabbing political fiasco facing the U.S. Three of Missouri's U.S. Representatives share what concerns them within Washington politics.

The U.S. government remains open, despite the continued dysfunction that led to a near shutdown last week.

In a down-to-the wire 335-91 vote on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives was able to pass a spending bill funding the government for another six weeks.

Congressman Mark Alford, a Republican, described the last minute deal as unhealthy for the American people.

"Why in the heck does Washington wait to the very last minute to get something done," Alford said. "And then we're voting out of fear, or ignorance or a combination of both, and that is not healthy for our society. It's not healthy for our country. We've got to change the way we do things."

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, said he worried about the global perception of the near shutdown.

"Here's the thing that I'm concerned about," Cleaver said. "The Congressional almost-shutdown is telling the world that the U.S. is experiencing a meltdown. And I think we are presenting ourselves to the world in a way that suggests that we are a weakening democracy."

That perception might be warranted.

Infighting between Republicans has some within the party seeking to remove Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have launched an inquiry to impeach President Biden, and the front-runner for Republican presidential primary, former president Donald Trump, is facing a series of indictments.

The back and forth fighting between administrations is what worries Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican, the most.

"We used to be that once that administration changed, they basically just left their predecessor alone," said Graves. "It's unfortunate that we can't go back to that process. I just worry about it — if it's ever going to end, if it's always going to be a constant series of investigation after investigation."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsU.S. House of RepresentativesMissouriGovernmentgovernment shutdown
