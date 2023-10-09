Federal student loan payments are starting up again. Here's what borrowers need to know

Many people hadn't made payments on their federal student loans since March 2020. But this month, the pause that began at the start of the pandemic has finally ended— due to a provision in the debt ceiling bill Congress passed this summer.

Approximately 1.2 million borrowers in Kansas and Missouri now have a new bill to budget for every month, to the tune of anywhere between $200 to $400 a month, according to Kansas City wealth advisor Jack Giardino.

And a lot has changed since the payments went on pause. Loans may have different providers than before, and a new income-driven repayment plan will help lower some borrowers' monthly costs.

But Becca Craig, a wealth advisor who specializes in student loan payments, says that the right repayment plan depends on your financial situation.

"For high income earners, they might have a lower payment on their current repayment plan," Craig said. "There's lots of different nuances and situations."

