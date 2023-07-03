© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
One Kansas City resident says the Supreme Court decision leaves her with $70,000 in student loans

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan last Friday.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan last Friday.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Now, borrowers in Kansas City and around the country are figuring out what that means for them.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was unconstitutional. Now, student loan borrowers are assessing their financial situations.

Nicole Gussick, a Northland resident with $70,000 in student loans, says she was expecting the ruling.

"Well, I wasn't all that surprised, but disappointed for sure," Gussick explained. "Because it would have been so helpful to have some forgiveness and at least get some help on the on the debt that I actually owe."

Gussick joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about her student loan journey a nd discuss what this Supreme Court decision means for her. The program also took calls and texts from borrowers to hear how Kansas Citians are feeling about this change.

  • Nicole Gussick, local student loan borrower
Up To Date PodcastU.S. Supreme CourtJoe BidenLawhigher educationstudent loanscollege
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
