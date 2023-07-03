One Kansas City resident says the Supreme Court decision leaves her with $70,000 in student loans
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Now, borrowers in Kansas City and around the country are figuring out what that means for them.
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was unconstitutional. Now, student loan borrowers are assessing their financial situations.
Nicole Gussick, a Northland resident with $70,000 in student loans, says she was expecting the ruling.
"Well, I wasn't all that surprised, but disappointed for sure," Gussick explained. "Because it would have been so helpful to have some forgiveness and at least get some help on the on the debt that I actually owe."
Gussick joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about her student loan journey a nd discuss what this Supreme Court decision means for her. The program also took calls and texts from borrowers to hear how Kansas Citians are feeling about this change.
- Nicole Gussick, local student loan borrower