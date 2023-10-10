© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Kansas City Current's 2023 season didn't go according to plan. What about next year?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
Kansas City's Lo'eau LaBonta defends during an NWSL soccer match in March 2023, in Cary, N.C.

After playing their final game at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, ahead of their move to a new riverfront stadium, the Kansas City Current sit near the bottom of the league table. What does the team need to improve?

Despite playing in the league championship last year and adding lots of strong talent in the offseason, the Kansas City Current head into their last match of the 2023 season just one point above last place.

KCUR's Madeline Fox told Up To Date that the team needs to utilize some of the players currently in place if it is going to improve for next season — which will be their first at the Current's trailblazing new stadium on the Berkley Riverfront.

"I would really love to see them lean on some of the players who have been there for awhile. Lo'eau Labonta is one who has been with the team since the start. Cece Kizer they added last season and has been just a really great, reliable player both at scoring goals and setting up goals and making chances for the team," Fox said. "I think, really leaning into some of those talented players who are really good utility players (is the right choice)."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastsportsKansas City Currentsoccerwomen's sportsBerkley Riverfront
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
