The Kansas City Current's 2023 season didn't go according to plan. What about next year?

Despite playing in the league championship last year and adding lots of strong talent in the offseason, the Kansas City Current head into their last match of the 2023 season just one point above last place.

KCUR's Madeline Fox told Up To Date that the team needs to utilize some of the players currently in place if it is going to improve for next season — which will be their first at the Current's trailblazing new stadium on the Berkley Riverfront.

"I would really love to see them lean on some of the players who have been there for awhile. Lo'eau Labonta is one who has been with the team since the start. Cece Kizer they added last season and has been just a really great, reliable player both at scoring goals and setting up goals and making chances for the team," Fox said. "I think, really leaning into some of those talented players who are really good utility players (is the right choice)."

