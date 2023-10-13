Kansas City symposium will focus on community trauma and building resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic, a tornado, historic redlining and Kansas City's ongoing gun violence issues are all examples of events that can cause community trauma.

Also known as collective trauma, a traumatic group experience can affect mental health and have broader socioeconomic consequences such as intergenerational poverty or lack of equitable access to services.

At the Mental Health KC Fall Symposium 2023, mental health experts and local leaders will discuss the impacts of community trauma and how to build resilience.

"How do you ensure that the experience of folks, wherever they show up in our community, does not exacerbate what they're already going through," said Kansas City public health director Dr. Marvia Jones,a keynote speaker for the symposium.

Mental Health KC Fall Symposium 2023, 9 a.m.—12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas 64212. Register here.

