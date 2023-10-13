© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City symposium will focus on community trauma and building resilience

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Andrea Dalton. left, Dr. Marvia Jones, visit Up To Date on Oct. 12, 2023 to talk about how trauma can affect one person or a collective group of people.

Communities can experience collective trauma from natural disasters, violence or systemic oppression, affecting not just mental health but also generational health and wealth. Kansas City is hosting its fall mental health symposium on community trauma featuring experts and leaders from around the metro.

The COVID-19 pandemic, a tornado, historic redlining and Kansas City's ongoing gun violence issues are all examples of events that can cause community trauma.

Also known as collective trauma, a traumatic group experience can affect mental health and have broader socioeconomic consequences such as intergenerational poverty or lack of equitable access to services.

At the Mental Health KC Fall Symposium 2023, mental health experts and local leaders will discuss the impacts of community trauma and how to build resilience.

"How do you ensure that the experience of folks, wherever they show up in our community, does not exacerbate what they're already going through," said Kansas City public health director Dr. Marvia Jones,a keynote speaker for the symposium.

Mental Health KC Fall Symposium 2023, 9 a.m.—12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas 64212. Register here.

