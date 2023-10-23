Kansas City musician Stephonne is fiercely themself and wants you to be, too

Genre-bending local musician Steponne is known for their lively performances and captivating stage presence.

The Black, queer singer-songwriter grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and blends aspects of rock, R&B and hip-hop to create a a truly distinct sound.

Stephonne told KCUR's Up To Date that they feel the most themself while performing on stage for an audience.

"It's not a persona for me," they said. "It is fully me and all of my power and agency and autonomy, and it's me taking my sexuality back. It's me owning that freedom, that wholeness of myself."

