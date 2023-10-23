Kansas City musician Stephonne is fiercely themself and wants you to be, too
The Black, queer singer-songwriter from Kansas City, Kansas, says it's taken them 36 years to fully live life. Performing on stage, Stephonne says, is "me owning that freedom, that wholeness of myself."
Genre-bending local musician Steponne is known for their lively performances and captivating stage presence.
The Black, queer singer-songwriter grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and blends aspects of rock, R&B and hip-hop to create a a truly distinct sound.
Stephonne told KCUR's Up To Date that they feel the most themself while performing on stage for an audience.
"It's not a persona for me," they said. "It is fully me and all of my power and agency and autonomy, and it's me taking my sexuality back. It's me owning that freedom, that wholeness of myself."
- Stephonne, alternative Rock/R&B artist and a 2023 Charlotte Street Generative Performing Artist Fellow