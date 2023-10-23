© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City musician Stephonne is fiercely themself and wants you to be, too

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
John Brant for Faded Sons
/
Stephonne
Stephonne's music blends aspects of rock, R&B and hip-hop to create a truly distinct sound.

The Black, queer singer-songwriter from Kansas City, Kansas, says it's taken them 36 years to fully live life. Performing on stage, Stephonne says, is "me owning that freedom, that wholeness of myself."

Genre-bending local musician Steponne is known for their lively performances and captivating stage presence.

The Black, queer singer-songwriter grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and blends aspects of rock, R&B and hip-hop to create a a truly distinct sound.

Stephonne told KCUR's Up To Date that they feel the most themself while performing on stage for an audience.

"It's not a persona for me," they said. "It is fully me and all of my power and agency and autonomy, and it's me taking my sexuality back. It's me owning that freedom, that wholeness of myself."

