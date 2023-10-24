Kansas City's Islamic community is seeing an increase in Islamophobia and acts of hate

Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel, members of the Islamic and Palestinian communities say they have experienced acts of hate due to their race and religion at a much higher rate.

Dr. Moussa Elbayoumy, who serves as the chairman of the board for the Kansas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, said those kinds of events are incredibly painful for members of that community, who have grown increasingly concerned about their safety.

"There is a lot of fear. A lot of people are afraid to go to work," says Elbayoumy. "Some mothers are afraid to send their children to school, and they don't know what to do."

