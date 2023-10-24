© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's Islamic community is seeing an increase in Islamophobia and acts of hate

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
Moussa Elbayoumy, pictured here, says he believes people in the community need to mourn every human life that is lost in the war in the Middle East, regardless of which side they're on.

Since the war between Hamas and Israel began over two weeks ago, members of Kansas City's Islamic and Palestinian communities say they have experienced hate at an increased rate. Many say that they are concerned for their safety.

Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel, members of the Islamic and Palestinian communities say they have experienced acts of hate due to their race and religion at a much higher rate.

Dr. Moussa Elbayoumy, who serves as the chairman of the board for the Kansas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, said those kinds of events are incredibly painful for members of that community, who have grown increasingly concerned about their safety.

"There is a lot of fear. A lot of people are afraid to go to work," says Elbayoumy. "Some mothers are afraid to send their children to school, and they don't know what to do."

