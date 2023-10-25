© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

At KC Rep, 'What the Constitution Means to Me' takes on a new relevance

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Erb
Published October 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jennifer Westfeldt stars as Heidi in 'What the Constitution Means to Me'
Don Ipock
Westfeldt said telling Schreck's story is a 'privilege.'

Tony Award-nominated actress Jennifer Westfeldt stars in Heidi Schreck's play "What the Constitution Means to Me" at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

When it premiered on Broadway in 2019, "What the Constitution Means to Me" was praised by the New York Timesas “not just the best play to open on Broadway so far this season, but also the most important.”

The show is currently playing at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre's Copaken Stage until November 12.

Written by Heidi Schreck, the play is partially autobiographical: Schreck herself is the main character. The story jumps between the present to her teenage years and deals with weighty topical issues like reproductive rights, systemic inequalities, and gender-based violence.

Schreck has described the play as "a very personal love story about a teenage girl’s bad romance with the Constitution." It also challenges the audience to think about their relationship with the U.S. Constitution, ultimately culminating in a live onstage debate.

"It feels like a privilege to do this piece," said Jennifer Westfeldt, who plays Schreck in the KC Rep production. "It feels like an honor also to do it somewhere where I think these issues really matter. Everything that's on the ballot, upcoming for Missouri and in the country. It couldn't feel more important."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Repertory TheatretheaterArts & Cultureperforming artsplaysKC RepConstitution
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Erb
Elizabeth Erb is a production intern for KCUR 89.3's Up To Date. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. You can email her at eerb@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Erb
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content