At KC Rep, 'What the Constitution Means to Me' takes on a new relevance

When it premiered on Broadway in 2019, "What the Constitution Means to Me" was praised by the New York Timesas “not just the best play to open on Broadway so far this season, but also the most important.”

The show is currently playing at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre's Copaken Stage until November 12.

Written by Heidi Schreck, the play is partially autobiographical: Schreck herself is the main character. The story jumps between the present to her teenage years and deals with weighty topical issues like reproductive rights, systemic inequalities, and gender-based violence.

Schreck has described the play as "a very personal love story about a teenage girl’s bad romance with the Constitution." It also challenges the audience to think about their relationship with the U.S. Constitution, ultimately culminating in a live onstage debate.

"It feels like a privilege to do this piece," said Jennifer Westfeldt, who plays Schreck in the KC Rep production. "It feels like an honor also to do it somewhere where I think these issues really matter. Everything that's on the ballot, upcoming for Missouri and in the country. It couldn't feel more important."

