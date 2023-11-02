Kansas City is about to get colder and darker. Here's how to cope with seasonal depression

Seasonal affective disorder, commonly referred to as seasonal depression, affects about 5% of adults in the United States and is linked to a biochemical imbalance related to less sunlight and a shift in an individuals daily routine.

"Be proactive," says Amy Sickel, director of clinical psychology at Kansas City University.

Sickel recommends starting the day earlier, getting outside during the lunch hour, exercise and scheduling social time with friends.

"If we think about it as, 'There's something I can do to feel better,' then we're going to be more motivated and we can use that hope that we have now."

If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline number is 988.

