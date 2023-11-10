© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's National WWI Museum and Memorial unveils major updates for Veterans Day

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Erb
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The exterior of the National WWI Museum and Memorial tower. Blue sky and fall leaves on the trees besides it.
Courtesy of the National WWI Museum and Memorial
The updates feature new interactive elements in the main gallery to coincide with Veterans Day.

The main gallery updates are the most significant upgrade to the museum since it opened in 2006. The museum is offering free and discounted admission for Veterans Day.

Just in time for Veterans Day, the National WWI Museum and Memorial has unveiled new immersive experiences in the main gallery. This is the biggest update since the museum opened in 2006. The upgrades feature interactive elements like strategy games where people can navigate battleships.

Lora Vogt, curator of education and interpretation at the National WWI Museum and Memorial said that she hopes these new experiences will engage learners, no matter how much they already know about WWI.

"I deeply believe that you better understand your present if you understand history," said Vogt. "Especially this part of history. So taking just a moment and getting that community support to be able to update interactives while not taking anything away. It's just opens up opportunities and hopefully gets that that spark of a moment for one kid or one adult to realize this is so important."

The museum is offering free admission for veterans and active duty service members this weekend as well as half price admission for the general public. A full schedule of the National WWI Museum and Memorial's Veterans Day events can be found on their website. Additional upgrades to the main gallery — including the trenches — will continue through 2025.

  • Lora Vogt, curator of education and interpretation at the National WWI Museum and Memorial
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Erb
Elizabeth Erb is a production intern for KCUR 89.3's Up To Date. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. You can email her at eerb@kcur.org.
