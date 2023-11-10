Kansas City's National WWI Museum and Memorial unveils major updates for Veterans Day

Just in time for Veterans Day, the National WWI Museum and Memorial has unveiled new immersive experiences in the main gallery. This is the biggest update since the museum opened in 2006. The upgrades feature interactive elements like strategy games where people can navigate battleships.

Lora Vogt, curator of education and interpretation at the National WWI Museum and Memorial said that she hopes these new experiences will engage learners, no matter how much they already know about WWI.

"I deeply believe that you better understand your present if you understand history," said Vogt. "Especially this part of history. So taking just a moment and getting that community support to be able to update interactives while not taking anything away. It's just opens up opportunities and hopefully gets that that spark of a moment for one kid or one adult to realize this is so important."

The museum is offering free admission for veterans and active duty service members this weekend as well as half price admission for the general public. A full schedule of the National WWI Museum and Memorial's Veterans Day events can be found on their website. Additional upgrades to the main gallery — including the trenches — will continue through 2025.

