Up To Date

Ohioans passed an amendment to protect abortion rights. Missouri could follow in their footsteps.

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST
People rally in support of abortion rights, July 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum says there is still time for abortion rights advocates to successfully get a measure on the ballot in 2024, but it's a "very tight timeline."

After voters in Ohio on Nov. 7 approved an amendment that enshrined the right to an abortion into their state constitution, reproductive rights advocates in Missouri are working to follow suit.

A series of competing abortion legalization measures have been filed with the secretary of state's office. One slate of initiatives aims to legalize abortion from the first 24 weeks of pregnancy to having no gestational limit at all, while another slate is focused on smaller steps like making exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.

Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio said the question of whether Missouri will ultimately mirror Ohio depends on what happens in the next few months.

"Both of these slates of initiatives are kind of mired in this legal turmoil about how they're described," he explained. "Both these groups have until May to turn in around 171,000 signatures. So, I think that's kind of the reason for the uncertainty."

