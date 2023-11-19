© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City, Kansas, has a new strategic plan for balancing development and history

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Two people sit in a radio studio. The woman at left is talking at a microphone and gesturing with two hands. The man, sitting at right, is listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Alyssa Marcy, left, and Randy Greeves, right, on KCUR's Up To Date on Nov. 17, 2023.

Following a series of listening sessions with community members, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has developed a new comprehensive strategy called PlanKCK to achieve equitable growth and development while preserving and building upon the city's unique history.

Urban sprawl and decades of disinvestment have created a strain on Kansas City, Kansas' ability to grow a healthy and vibrant community. A new long-range comprehensive plan aims to reverse that trend through strategic investment and intentional development.

PlanKCK will focus on 11 elements — including economic development, transit access, historic preservation, and housing — in an effort to make strategic decisions that balance equity, access, health and regeneration.

"They want access to attainable housing, reliable transportation, childcare, all of those things that make community vibrant," said Alyssa Marcy, long range community planner for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. "But in order to do that, especially under constrained resources, you have to be strategic."

Historic preservation planner Randy Greeves says that the city's old infrastructure could be eligible to receive tax incentives for repair, creating business and housing opportunities.

PlanKCK will be presented to the city's mayor and board of commissioners on Nov. 30.

  • Alyssa Marcy, long range community planner, Unified Government of Wyandotte and Kansas City, Kansas Dept. of Planning and Urban Design
  • Randy Greeves, historic preservation planner, Unified Government of Wyandotte and Kansas City, Kansas Dept. of Planning and Urban Design
