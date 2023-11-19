Kansas City, Kansas, has a new strategic plan for balancing development and history

Urban sprawl and decades of disinvestment have created a strain on Kansas City, Kansas' ability to grow a healthy and vibrant community. A new long-range comprehensive plan aims to reverse that trend through strategic investment and intentional development.

PlanKCK will focus on 11 elements — including economic development, transit access, historic preservation, and housing — in an effort to make strategic decisions that balance equity, access, health and regeneration.

"They want access to attainable housing, reliable transportation, childcare, all of those things that make community vibrant," said Alyssa Marcy, long range community planner for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. "But in order to do that, especially under constrained resources, you have to be strategic."

Historic preservation planner Randy Greeves says that the city's old infrastructure could be eligible to receive tax incentives for repair, creating business and housing opportunities.

PlanKCK will be presented to the city's mayor and board of commissioners on Nov. 30.

