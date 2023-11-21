Suburbs in south Kansas City want the Missouri legislature to help kill a landfill project

Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow hopes that proposed legislation in Jefferson City could prevent a landfill from being built near Raymore's borders in south Kansas City.

If passed, the legislation would create a one-mile buffer zone that would prevent landfills from being built on the doorstep of cities.

Members of the community were pushing for this legislation to pass in the 2023 legislative session, but it hit a wall when it was filibustered in the Senate. This year, though, Turnbow says they'll have another shot at making this happen.

"We've been told that if it gets in early in the Senate, that it will hopefully get to the floor by mid-February," he told KCUR's Up To Date. "And if that happens, it won't get caught up in the clamor that usually happens at the end of session like it did last year."

