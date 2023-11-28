© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

2024 looks to be a presidential election rematch — with Donald Trump on a mission of 'vengeance'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 28, 2023
The presidential election is expected to come down to the same two candidates who ran in 2020: Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele and David Axelrod, former chief strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, both say the country is headed toward a Trump vs. Biden rematch.

It might not feel like it quite yet, but we're on the verge of entering a critical presidential election year.

David Axelrod, former chief strategist for Barack Obama's political campaigns, and former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele both believe that the nation is headed towards a rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Ahead of an American Public Square event in Kansas Citynext Monday, Steele and Axelrod elaborated on their shared belief that this election is crucial for the future of American democracy.

"Bill Clinton once said 'elections are all about the future,' and they are," said Axelrod. "One of the issues here is you've got two old men whose whose futures are limited, but the question is, who has the ideas and who has promoted the initiatives that will will build a better future for everyone else for people for generations to come?"

"Biden has a real claim there," Axelrod continued. "Trump plainly wants to turn the clock back. And his fundamental mission is one of vengeance and he's made it very, very clear."

  • Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee
  • David Axelrod, former chief strategist for Barack Obama's political campaigns

Evening at the Square 2023, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111. Tickets are available for $250 for non-members of American Public Square and $175 for members.

