Up To Date

A proposed deal between a Kansas and Missouri hospital stirs up state line controversy

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST
Liberty Hospital in the Northland announced last month it would partner with the University of Kansas Health System to provide services. Critics worry about the precedent it sets for other state entities crossing state lines.
Liberty Hospital in the Northland announced last month that it would partner with the University of Kansas Health System to help provide care. But the announcement is garnering some backlash from local lawmakers — rooted in the fact that it would bring a Kansas institution across state lines.

The proposed partnership would bring together the University of Kansas Health System and Liberty Hospital, a public hospital designated as a political subdivision district hospital under Missouri law.

The University of Kansas Health System isn't owned by the state of Kansas, nor does it receive state or local tax funding. But it does have connections to the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and is governed by a board appointed by the Kansas governor.

That doesn't sit well with Missouri state Sen. Greg Razer, who represents the 7th District — which covers parts of Kansas City south through Grandview. He's pre-filed a bill in the Missouri General Assembly that would prevent similar deals from taking place.

"What we're seeing is a division of the state of Kansas, with a board made up of Kansans, appointed by the governor of Kansas, taking over a legal political subdivision of the state of Missouri," Razer said.

Raghu Adiga, president and CEO of Liberty Hospital, says that "health care is different."

He said that the deal, which is expected to be finalized in 2024, will have protections for Missouri taxpayers.

  • Dr. Raghu Adiga, president, Liberty Hospital
  • Sen. Greg Razer, Missouri senator representing the 7th district
