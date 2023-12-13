© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How social media is exposing more people to secondary trauma

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST
Social media is increasing exposure to secondary trauma.

Consuming news and information about traumatic events such as war and natural disasters can expose people to secondary trauma — even if they're not directly involved in what's happening.

Even when not searching for extreme content, social media algorithms and news content are indirectly exposing people to traumatic events, which could lead to secondary trauma.

While secondary trauma was once closely associated to jobs like first responders, "these days thanks to technology like social media, it can now affect pretty much anyone," said Douglas Yeung, a senior behavioral and social scientist at the Rand Corporation.

Yeung warns, "just like you might not want to mindlessly eat junk food, you might not want to passively continue to scroll through your social media feed."

