Up To Date

Kansas City, Kansas, businesses say Central Avenue Bridge closure is hurting them

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
An aerial view of a bridge that crosses train tracks.
Mike Pearce
Central Avenue Bridge, which connects Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas to the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri, closed in February 2021 due to structural issues and was slated for possible demolition until last month.

The bridge — which connects Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas to the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri — had been slated for possible demolition until last month, when a group of local business owners made their case to repair it.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas vowed to reopen the Central Avenue Bridge after hearing from local businesses and residents at a meeting last month.

The bridge, which connects Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas to the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri, closed in February 2021 due to structural issues and was slated for possible demolition.

Mike Pearce, co-owner of Slap’s BBQ, said the bridge’s prolonged closure has left local businesses feeling cut off from customers on the Missouri side.

“What if 10 more people a day join us at Slap’s for lunch? You know, that's the difference between three or four employees a year and not," Pearce told KCUR’s Up To Date. "Some of the other businesses that may not do as much volume, they're gonna be hurt even worse by that."

Kansas State Rep. Pam Curtis (D-Kansas City, Kansas) is behind a petition to save the Central Avenue Bridge. Curtis said paying for the repairs will require cooperation between local, state and federal government entities.

“I think we need to talk about what the future holds and what we may be missing out on if we don't repair that bridge,” she said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
