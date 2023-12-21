Flourish Furniture Bank helping 8 formerly unhoused Kansas City families stock their homes

On Friday, Flourish Furniture Bank will fully furnish the homes of eight formerly unhoused Kansas Citians. The Grandview-based nonprofit organizationhas furnished over 900 homes in the metro so far in 2023.

Dennis Smith, a volunteer at Flourish, says it is incredibly fulfilling and emotionally moving to help people outfit their homes free of charge.

"It's a really amazing feeling to watch them choose, and they get to pick what they want," said Smith. "So, it's their choice and that's sometimes overwhelming for them, but we give them enough space and support that they can choose and they're amazed at how much they can have."

To learn more about how to help out at Flourish, you can visit their website here.

