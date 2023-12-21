© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Flourish Furniture Bank helping 8 formerly unhoused Kansas City families stock their homes

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing a gray shirt stands at left talking. Behind him is an upturned table on a workbench inside a large warehouse where rows of shelves and more furniture is seen in the background.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Flourish Furniture Bank volunteer Dennis Smith wheels in some donated furniture through the nonprofit's showroom to the holding area where it will be evaluated and touched up or repaired before being put into the showroom for guests to pick from.

In the days before Christmas, Flourish Furniture Bank, the only nonprofit of its kind in the Kansas City area, plans to fully furnish eight homes for people experiencing housing insecurity.

On Friday, Flourish Furniture Bank will fully furnish the homes of eight formerly unhoused Kansas Citians. The Grandview-based nonprofit organizationhas furnished over 900 homes in the metro so far in 2023.

Dennis Smith, a volunteer at Flourish, says it is incredibly fulfilling and emotionally moving to help people outfit their homes free of charge.

"It's a really amazing feeling to watch them choose, and they get to pick what they want," said Smith. "So, it's their choice and that's sometimes overwhelming for them, but we give them enough space and support that they can choose and they're amazed at how much they can have."

To learn more about how to help out at Flourish, you can visit their website here.

  • Amy Cox, executive director of Flourish Furniture Bank
  • Dennis Smith, volunteer at Flourish Furniture Bank
Tags
Up To Date PodcastholidayscharityNonprofits
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content