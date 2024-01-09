A snowy and cold winter could make for some nasty potholes. Is Kansas City ready?

Fixing potholes is a year-round struggle for Kansas City. They form during the winter months and become motorists’ greatest adversary when spring arrives.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt says the city is more prepared than ever for the upcoming pothole season, even while the metro is expecting negatives temperatures this weekend.

“Rather than putting band aids on broken streets, we're redoing the streets completely,” Platt told KCUR’s Up To Date on Tuesday.

According to Platt, the city is on track to have resurfaced 500 lane miles by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

“We are paving more streets than we ever have in the city, speaking again to another level of quality of service delivery that we're doing,” he said.

