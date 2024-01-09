© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Find a list of school closings and delays here.
Up To Date

A snowy and cold winter could make for some nasty potholes. Is Kansas City ready?

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST
Outdoors photo showing snow-covered grounds separated by a plowed street. In the foreground there is a tree branch covered in snow. In background a person is seen walking in the snow.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
“Rather than putting band aids on broken streets, we're redoing the streets completely,” Kansas City Manager Brian Platt told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Kansas City got more than 5 inches of snow over the last day, and this weekend, temperatures could drop as low as -10 degrees. Here’s what the city is doing to prepare, and how it plans to tackle the impending pothole season ahead.

Fixing potholes is a year-round struggle for Kansas City. They form during the winter months and become motorists’ greatest adversary when spring arrives.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt says the city is more prepared than ever for the upcoming pothole season, even while the metro is expecting negatives temperatures this weekend.

“Rather than putting band aids on broken streets, we're redoing the streets completely,” Platt told KCUR’s Up To Date on Tuesday.

According to Platt, the city is on track to have resurfaced 500 lane miles by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

“We are paving more streets than we ever have in the city, speaking again to another level of quality of service delivery that we're doing,” he said.

