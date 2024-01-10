© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Find a list of school closings and delays here.
Up To Date

Overland Park couple's tiny pantry, built to fight food insecurity, isn't so tiny anymore

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Adam and Jennifer Parker started Tiny Pantry Times during the height of the pandemic. Today, the pantry serves over 18,000 pounds of food a month.
Johnson County Post
Adam and Jennifer Parker started Tiny Pantry Times during the height of the pandemic. Today, the pantry serves over 18,000 pounds of food a month.

Jennifer and Adam Parker started Tiny Pantry Times, a free pantry in their front yard, at the height of the pandemic. Three years later, the Johnson County couple is providing 18,000 pounds of food and other supplies a month, and are working to move to a larger space.

When Jennifer and Adam Parker started their free pantry service, Tiny Pantry Times, in 2020, "tiny" might have been an appropriate word for it.

"It was a sad little box, with doors that didn't quite shut," Jennifer Parker told KCUR's Up To Date.

But tiny is probably an understatement today. Three years into its operation, it's become the couple's "second full-time job."

The pantry serves 18,000 pounds of food and supplies a month — enough for around 3,000 people, according to Parker. They've outgrown their front yard, and are working to move to a larger space nearby.

As the Johnson County Post reported, the pantry's growth had prompted some complaints from neighbors and concerns from the city — which said it violated several rules.

Tiny Pantry Times doesn't ask those who use the pantry to demonstrate need. That's made it hard to obtain grant funding, but for the Parkers, the openness is intentional.

"One of the things we hear over and over again is how embarrassing it is to come to a pantry, and how degrading some of the paperwork is in order to get food," Parker said. "We do not ask any questions except, 'Are you getting what you need?'"

  • Jennifer Parker, Tiny Pantry Times
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasfood insecurityfood pantryJohnson CountycommunityOverland Park Kansas
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content