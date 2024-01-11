© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kauffman Scholars funded more than 2,500 Kansas City students over its 2 decades

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Kauffman Scholars invested $140 million into the futures of students from under-resourced and marginalized communities in the Kansas City area.

Since 2003, the Kauffman Scholars program invested $140 million to help Kansas City-area students in under-resourced areas pursue an education and a successful career.

For 20 years, students from under-resourced communities in the Kansas City metro have been given a chance to better their educational outcome thanks to the support of the Kauffman Scholars program.

The flexibility of the program allowed Kauffman Scholars to seek opportunities other than a traditional four-year degree, including certificate programs, military and law enforcement.

"The program was impactful in connecting them to various resources throughout the community, helping them build that capital to be able to navigate, to understand what jobs and opportunities were needed and necessary," said DeAngela Burns-Wallace, CEO and president of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

The final cohort of Kauffman Scholars graduated in 2023. In total, 2,568 student scholars and their families received mentorship, training and financial support through the program.

Burns-Wallace said the work to support Kansas City-area residents will continue through KC Scholars and Great Jobs KC.

