Up To Date

This Missouri Republican is calling for the end of the death penalty

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 11, 2024 at 11:03 AM CST
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 27, 2008 file photo, the gurney used to restrain condemned prisoners during the lethal injection process is shown in the Texas death house in Huntsville, Texas. Texas and other states that lead America in executions are sentencing many fewer inmates to death, a trend that slowly is reducing the death row population in the United States, a report from an anti-capital punishment group says. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Pat Sullivan
/
Associated Press
In this Tuesday, May 27, 2008 file photo, the gurney used to restrain condemned prisoners during the lethal injection process is shown in the Texas death house in Huntsville, Texas.

Twenty years ago, Bowling Green Rep. Chad Perkins thought the death penalty was a good idea. Now, he's the sponsor of a bill seeking to end the practice in Missouri, which was just one of five states to carry out executions last year.

Four inmates on Missouri's death row were put to death in 2023. The Show-Me State was one of five states which executed people last year.

State Rep. Chad Perkins, a Bowling Green Republican, is now sponsoring a bill that would abolish capitol punishment. He told KCUR's Up To Date his stance on the issue has changed.

"There is no deterrent to crime," Perkins said. "And I feel morally and ethically convicted to take this stance."

Thirteen people are currently on death row in Missouri, including Brian J. Dorsey, who is scheduled for execution in April.

"I think that the government doesn't have the right to take someone's life," Perkins said.

An increasing number of Americans are opposed to the death penalty, according to a Gallup poll.

"I think that the conservative circles have allies, that are somewhat influential, that are taking stands on this, primarily the Catholic church being one of them," Perkins said.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, (R-Arnold) is also sponsoring legislation aimed at reducing the use of the death penalty by closing a loophole allowing Missouri judges to sentence a person to death when a jury is hung.

"Closing that loophole essentially could be abolition by attrition in our state," said Elyse Max, co-director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. "So we need to be having these conversations."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
