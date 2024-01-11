This Missouri Republican is calling for the end of the death penalty

Four inmates on Missouri's death row were put to death in 2023. The Show-Me State was one of five states which executed people last year.

State Rep. Chad Perkins, a Bowling Green Republican, is now sponsoring a bill that would abolish capitol punishment. He told KCUR's Up To Date his stance on the issue has changed.

"There is no deterrent to crime," Perkins said. "And I feel morally and ethically convicted to take this stance."

Thirteen people are currently on death row in Missouri, including Brian J. Dorsey, who is scheduled for execution in April.

"I think that the government doesn't have the right to take someone's life," Perkins said.

An increasing number of Americans are opposed to the death penalty, according to a Gallup poll.

"I think that the conservative circles have allies, that are somewhat influential, that are taking stands on this, primarily the Catholic church being one of them," Perkins said.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, (R-Arnold) is also sponsoring legislation aimed at reducing the use of the death penalty by closing a loophole allowing Missouri judges to sentence a person to death when a jury is hung.

"Closing that loophole essentially could be abolition by attrition in our state," said Elyse Max, co-director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. "So we need to be having these conversations."

