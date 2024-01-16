© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Up To Date

How NPR's editor in chief plans to approach news coverage in 2024

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonClaudia Brancart
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:39 PM CST
Headshot of a woman with short hair and glasses.
Stephen Voss
/
NPR
When it comes to keeping listeners engaged this year, NPR Editor in Chief Edith Chapin told KCUR it's about being informative, useful and even joyful.

Edith Chapin, National Public Radio's editor in chief, manages news coverage for one of the largest media organizations in the country. With the presidential election, the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, Chapin is gearing up for an extremely busy 2024.

Edith Chapin, National Public Radio's editor in chief, is aware that 2024 is going to be a challenging year for news organizations with a public service mission, like NPR.

"The most important thing that public media can do ... is to hear voices of people and to let people tell what's on their mind in a thoughtful, explanatory way, as opposed to cutting everything down to sort of quick little snippets," Chapin told KCUR's Up To Date.

When it comes to keeping listeners engaged this year, she said it's about making sure content is informative, useful and even joyful.

"It is important to show life in its fullness, and that means fun," she said. "It means explaining things that are unfamiliar and it means explaining things that just feel complicated and unapproachable."

