How NPR's editor in chief plans to approach news coverage in 2024

Edith Chapin, National Public Radio's editor in chief, is aware that 2024 is going to be a challenging year for news organizations with a public service mission, like NPR.

"The most important thing that public media can do ... is to hear voices of people and to let people tell what's on their mind in a thoughtful, explanatory way, as opposed to cutting everything down to sort of quick little snippets," Chapin told KCUR's Up To Date.

When it comes to keeping listeners engaged this year, she said it's about making sure content is informative, useful and even joyful.

"It is important to show life in its fullness, and that means fun," she said. "It means explaining things that are unfamiliar and it means explaining things that just feel complicated and unapproachable."

