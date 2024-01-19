Great Jobs KC helps low-income adults in Kansas City get an education and new career

For people living in poverty, financial or housing insecurity, child care, transportation or other obstacles may be preventing them from advancing their educational or career options.

Great Jobs KC is helping to remove the barriers and invest in the future of Kansas City’s workforce through their KC Scholars program and tuition-free job training programs for higher-paying, in-demand careers.

"We're going to help you," said Earl Martin Phalen, president and CEO of Great Jobs KC.

"In addition to the wraparound services, we also have a scholar advocate who works one-on-one with every one of our scholars, so that if you come into a problem on your journey," Phalen told KCUR's Up To Date. "We're going to be a coach, a mentor, a supporter, a partner to make sure that you stay with it and you achieve your goal."

The nonprofit offers qualifying adults a chance to receive a $50,000 scholarship towards college tuition, or access to 129 different certificate programs for subjects like health care, information technology, construction and manufacturing.

"We want to help 50,000 Kansas Citians move from tough economic circumstances or economic instability to economic strength, and economic mobility and stability," Phalen said.

Jennifer Rojas completed a 10-week business analytics certificate program through Great Jobs KC.

"Through it I learned new and advanced data analysis techniques," Rojas said. "But not only that, they also focus on networking opportunities. And that is so important these days."

