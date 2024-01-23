© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The racial wealth gap is staggering. A new Kansas City program aims to close it

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST
Craig Moore II is the founder of Black Excellence Inc. and the Ascend Cohort Program. Applications for the program are open until January 31.
The Ascend Cohort Program aims to generate a 30% increase of income for Black professionals and entrepreneurs over three years through a series of professional development seminars.

The Ascend Cohort Program aims to generate a 30% increase of income for Black professionals and entrepreneurs over three years through a series of professional development seminars.

In 2022, the average wealth of a Black family was only 15% of that of a white family, according to the Federal Reserve. It's a gap that Craig Moore II wants to close.

That's why he founded the Ascend Cohort Program, a program presented by his nonprofit Black Excellence Inc. The program will provide resources and training to help lift up middle-class Black professionals and entrepreneurs, with the goal of increasing a person's income by 30% over three years.

The program's curriculum will differ for entrepreneurs and professionals, but both tracks will incorporate resources for healing from racial trauma — something that isn't often addressed in similar programs.

"There isn't another program that is actually even talking about racial healing as a part of professional development. And it absolutely should," said Dr. Aishah Augusta, the director of programs and racial healing counselor for the Ascend Cohort Program. "A part of my passion, and my professional goals, is to help individuals heal from that, because it's so crippling to every aspect of our well being."

Applications are open until January 31. To learn more, visit the Ascend Cohort's website.

  • Dr. Aishah Augusta, director of programs and racial healing counselor, Ascend Cohort Program
  • Craig Moore II, founder, Ascend Cohort Program and Black Excellence Inc.
Corrected: January 23, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST
During this episode, Up To Date failed to note that guest Dr. Aishah Augusta has a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology and did not refer to her by her correct title. We apologize for this oversight, and in the future, we will include the title of Dr. for Up To Date guests with Ph.Ds.
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
