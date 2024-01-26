Kansas City film critics run down the Oscar nominations and other movies to watch right now

The Oscar nominations have stirred controversy among movie-goers and Hollywood celebs after the biggest film of the year, "Barbie," received a Best Picture nod, but director Greta Gerwig and Barbie actress Margot Robbie didn't get nominated.

Lonita Cook, a Kansas City film, TV, theater and culture critic, wasn't surprised by the omission.

"For the everyday viewer, it's probably very outrageous. But for me personally, I think that 'Barbie' struggles with structural issues," Cook told KCUR's Up To Date.

Cook joined screenwriter and UMKC film professor Mitch Brian and Abby Olcese, film editor at The Pitch, to discuss the process of nominations and some of their Oscar night predictions.

And for those who aren't interested in awards, the panel shared recommendations for movies you can watch right now, both at home and in the theater.



Mitch Brian's recommendations

Lonita Cook's recommendations

Abby Olcese's recommendations