Comedian Nikki Glaser may be big now, but she got her start in Kansas City clubs

Comedian, actress and podcaster Nikki Glaser is one of the most successful stand-up comics in the business today, with specials on HBO and Netflix.

But Glaser, who grew up in the suburbs of St. Louis and attended the University of Kansas, wasn’t always so certain this was how things would turn out.

“I had never been good at anything in my life, like really good at something — had a knack for anything in my life — until this moment,” Glaser told KCUR’s Up To Date.

While attending KU, Glaser drove into Kansas City each night to perform sets at the now-closed Stanford's Comedy Club. There, she met her comedy family and honed her craft.

“The Kansas City comedy scene, that's what made me, that's really the foundation of who I am as a comic,” she says.

Now, Glaser is back in town for “The Good Girl Tour” at the Uptown Theater this Saturday, Jan. 27.

