Comedian Nikki Glaser may be big now, but she got her start in Kansas City clubs

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
“The Kansas City comedy scene, that's what made me, that's really the foundation of who I am as a comic,” stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser told KCUR's Up To Date.

Glaser, a Missouri native, started performing sets at a Kansas City comedy club while an undergraduate at the University of Kansas. Today, she's one of the country's most successful comics, and she's back in town this Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Uptown Theater for "The Good Girl Tour."

Comedian, actress and podcaster Nikki Glaser is one of the most successful stand-up comics in the business today, with specials on HBO and Netflix.

But Glaser, who grew up in the suburbs of St. Louis and attended the University of Kansas, wasn’t always so certain this was how things would turn out.

“I had never been good at anything in my life, like really good at something — had a knack for anything in my life — until this moment,” Glaser told KCUR’s Up To Date.

While attending KU, Glaser drove into Kansas City each night to perform sets at the now-closed Stanford's Comedy Club. There, she met her comedy family and honed her craft.

"The Kansas City comedy scene, that's what made me, that's really the foundation of who I am as a comic," she says.

Now, Glaser is back in town for “The Good Girl Tour” at the Uptown Theater this Saturday, Jan. 27.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
