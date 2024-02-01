© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

25 years in, Kansas City's Rural Grit Happy Hour is 'never the same twice'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Rural Grit Happy Hour, a weekly showcase of American Roots music, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
The Rural Grit Happy Hour, a weekly showcase of American roots music, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.

Every Monday for 25 years, a group of Kansas City musicians has gathered for the Rural Grit Happy Hour, a showcase of American roots music. Four days of shows are scheduled this weekend for the quarter-century anniversary.

Mondays don't start out busy at The Brick, a low key bar in the Crossroads. But around 6 p.m., the place starts filling up, and not just with people: guitars, banjos, fiddles, and even a standing bass come through the door too.

They've all arrived for the Rural Grit Happy Hour, a curated showcase of American roots music that takes place every week. And on Feb. 5, 2024, the show is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

It's hard to nail down just what Rural Grit is: It's kind of a concert, kind of an open mic, kind of a community jam session. The fact that it's participant-driven means that each week is different, and special.

"We've had a lot of touring musicians that we've met over the years and get referred to us for a Monday night gig," said Kim Stanton, Rural Grit Happy Hour's organizer. "And they are always like, 'There's nothing like this out there.'"

Four nights of shows are scheduled to celebrate Rural Grit's 25th anniversary. More information can be found on the show's Facebook page.

  • Kim Stanton, organizer, Rural Grit Happy Hour
  • Betse Ellis, renowned fiddler and longtime participant at the Rural Grit Happy Hour
  • Paul Wenske, longtime participant at the Rural Grit Happy Hour
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMusicbluegrass/country/folklive musicMusicLocal musiccommunity
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content