25 years in, Kansas City's Rural Grit Happy Hour is 'never the same twice'

Mondays don't start out busy at The Brick, a low key bar in the Crossroads. But around 6 p.m., the place starts filling up, and not just with people: guitars, banjos, fiddles, and even a standing bass come through the door too.

They've all arrived for the Rural Grit Happy Hour, a curated showcase of American roots music that takes place every week. And on Feb. 5, 2024, the show is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

It's hard to nail down just what Rural Grit is: It's kind of a concert, kind of an open mic, kind of a community jam session. The fact that it's participant-driven means that each week is different, and special.

"We've had a lot of touring musicians that we've met over the years and get referred to us for a Monday night gig," said Kim Stanton, Rural Grit Happy Hour's organizer. "And they are always like, 'There's nothing like this out there.'"

Four nights of shows are scheduled to celebrate Rural Grit's 25th anniversary. More information can be found on the show's Facebook page.

