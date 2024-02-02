© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

As KSHB's Dia Wall leaves for Texas, Kansas City loses a trusted face in nightly news

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Later this month, Dia Wall will leave her Kansas City anchor and reporting job at KSHB-41 to move her career to WFAA in Texas.
Dia Wall
Later this month, Dia Wall will leave her Kansas City anchor and reporting job at KSHB-41 to move her career to WFAA in Texas.

After nearly nine years of reporting on the Kansas City region, 41 Action News evening anchor Dia Wall, is departing the station and the city for a new role at WFAA in Dallas. Wall shared memories from her time covering Kansas City, and what it meant to be a journalist here, with KCUR's Up To Date.

In 2015, Texas native Dia Wall joined the reporting team at KSHB-41. Since arriving, she's held many roles, and in 2020 ascended to be prime-time anchor of the nightly news alongside Kevin Holmes.

The award-winning journalist is now moving back to her home state of Texas, closer to family. She'll also be taking a job at the station she grew up watching: WFAA in Dallas.

Wall joined KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on her career, her colleagues and her role in Kansas City.

"I want people to recognize that your local news and the people who give it to you, are approachable. We're just like you," Wall said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastmediaKansas CityNewsjournalism
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now