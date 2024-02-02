As KSHB's Dia Wall leaves for Texas, Kansas City loses a trusted face in nightly news

In 2015, Texas native Dia Wall joined the reporting team at KSHB-41. Since arriving, she's held many roles, and in 2020 ascended to be prime-time anchor of the nightly news alongside Kevin Holmes.

The award-winning journalist is now moving back to her home state of Texas, closer to family. She'll also be taking a job at the station she grew up watching: WFAA in Dallas.

Wall joined KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on her career, her colleagues and her role in Kansas City.

"I want people to recognize that your local news and the people who give it to you, are approachable. We're just like you," Wall said.

