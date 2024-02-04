Mr. D's Donuts makes the Super Bowl sweet for the Chiefs, and tastefully roasts the 49ers

Since Johnny Chen and his wife, Boggie Otgonbayar, took over Mr. D's Donuts in Shawnee six years ago, the shop's Chiefs-themed treats have become a playoff-season staple.

The pastries are adorned with fondant footballs, jerseys and Chiefs logos. One is frosted to look like quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And over the last few weeks, they've offered s'mores donuts that roast the Chiefs' opponents, literally. The campfire flavor comes from burning marshmallow printed with a logo of the team they're playing.

The tradition started in 2021, when a coffee shop in Buffalo, New York, challenged Mr. D's to a wager and week of taunting on social media.

"At the time, our seasonal flavor was s'mores," Chen said. "We were like, 'hHy, why don't we just put their (the Buffalo Bills') logo on and burn them?'"

So far, no San Francisco establishment has taken Mr. D's up on a wager for this year's Super Bowl matchup.

But don't worry — the roasted '49ers donuts will be available either way.

