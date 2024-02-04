© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Mr. D's Donuts makes the Super Bowl sweet for the Chiefs, and tastefully roasts the 49ers

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia BrancartHalle Jackson
Published February 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Twelve donuts, decorated in the Kansas City Chiefs' colors of red and yellow, sit against a white background. The donuts are decorated with sprinkles and frosting, as well as footballs and the Kansas City Chiefs logo. Some even feature tight end Travis Kelce's jersey or quarterback Patrick Mahomes' face.
Mr. D's Donuts
/
Facebook
Mr. D's Donuts in Shawnee is selling Chiefs-themed donuts in advance of this year's Super Bowl. They also often participate in wagers against local restaurants in the cities the Chiefs are set to play.

During this year's NFL playoffs, burning and smashing the Shawnee shop's "Burnt Bills" and "Roasted Ravens" donuts were a good luck charm for Chiefs fans. A similar donut will be available for their Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Johnny Chen and his wife, Boggie Otgonbayar, took over Mr. D's Donuts in Shawnee six years ago, the shop's Chiefs-themed treats have become a playoff-season staple.

The pastries are adorned with fondant footballs, jerseys and Chiefs logos. One is frosted to look like quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And over the last few weeks, they've offered s'mores donuts that roast the Chiefs' opponents, literally. The campfire flavor comes from burning marshmallow printed with a logo of the team they're playing.

The tradition started in 2021, when a coffee shop in Buffalo, New York, challenged Mr. D's to a wager and week of taunting on social media.

"At the time, our seasonal flavor was s'mores," Chen said. "We were like, 'hHy, why don't we just put their (the Buffalo Bills') logo on and burn them?'"

So far, no San Francisco establishment has taken Mr. D's up on a wager for this year's Super Bowl matchup.

But don't worry — the roasted '49ers donuts will be available either way.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastFood & DrinkrestaurantsfoodKansas City ChiefsfootballsportsSuper Bowl
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content