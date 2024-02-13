Kansas is running out of water. To cope, a climate journalist says we need to 'think very differently'

The impacts of climate change are becoming more and more apparent. In Kansas, some towns are running out of water, and Kansans are divided over whether to restrict resources.

Elizabeth Kolbert, the Pulitzer-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History," said that while restricting water in parts of Kansas would have huge impacts, not doing so is just pushing the issue further down the line.

"We are dealing with massive changes, and the more we resist doing that, the more change is going to head our way," Kolbert said.

Kolbert is in Kansas City to speak at the Linda Hall Library, and joined KCUR's Up To Date to speak about the impacts of the Anthropocene, an unofficial geological epoch defined by human impacts on the Earth's surface.

"Welcome to the Anthropocene: An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert" will take place at 7:00 p.m. tonight. The event is free.

