Up To Date

Kansas is running out of water. To cope, a climate journalist says we need to 'think very differently'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 13, 2024 at 3:23 PM CST
Elizabeth Kolbert is the Pulitzer-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction" and a staff writer for The New Yorker. She's speaking in Kansas City at the Linda Hall Library tonight.

Elizabeth Kolbert, the Pulitzer-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History" and a staff writer for The New Yorker, says there are no easy choices when it comes to dealing with water shortages in Kansas, but changes are necessary. Kolbert will speak at the Linda Hall library Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The impacts of climate change are becoming more and more apparent. In Kansas, some towns are running out of water, and Kansans are divided over whether to restrict resources.

Elizabeth Kolbert, the Pulitzer-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History," said that while restricting water in parts of Kansas would have huge impacts, not doing so is just pushing the issue further down the line.

"We are dealing with massive changes, and the more we resist doing that, the more change is going to head our way," Kolbert said.

Kolbert is in Kansas City to speak at the Linda Hall Library, and joined KCUR's Up To Date to speak about the impacts of the Anthropocene, an unofficial geological epoch defined by human impacts on the Earth's surface.

"Welcome to the Anthropocene: An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert" will take place at 7:00 p.m. tonight. The event is free.

  • Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction" and staff writer for The New Yorker
Up To Date PodcastClimate ChangeenvironmentenvironmentalismHigh Plains Aquifermonarch butterflyConservation
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
