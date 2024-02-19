© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How Powell Gardens hopes to grow sustainable farming in Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:12 PM CST
Powell Gardens announced the Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture last week. The project is a collaboration that aims to restore and reconstruct land on Powell Gardens' property while creating educational opportunities for aspiring regenerative farmers.

The Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture at Powell Gardens aims to be an educational hub for conservation-focused farming practices in the Midwest.

Lots of farming practices aren't sustainable. Tilling results in almost 2 millimeters of topsoil loss per year. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it adds up; by one estimate, the Earth could be out of usable soil in 60 years.

A new project at Powell Gardens aims to demonstrate a more sustainable system. The Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture at Powell Gardens will illustrate how creating resilient farming and food systems that mimic nature can restore land.

"We try to mimic nature's example because it has the largest dataset," said Dan Krull, co-owner of Good Oak, a Kansas City-based group specializing in regenerative agriculture. "You know, nature's been doing it for a lot longer than we have."

Powell Gardens is working with a several industry leaders, including Good Oak, to get the Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture up and running. The project is still in progress, but a first class of students is in the works for 2025.

  • Dan Krull, co-owner, Good Oak
  • Cody Jolliff, CEO, Powell Gardens
