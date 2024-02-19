How Powell Gardens hopes to grow sustainable farming in Kansas City

Lots of farming practices aren't sustainable. Tilling results in almost 2 millimeters of topsoil loss per year. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it adds up; by one estimate, the Earth could be out of usable soil in 60 years.

A new project at Powell Gardens aims to demonstrate a more sustainable system. The Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture at Powell Gardens will illustrate how creating resilient farming and food systems that mimic nature can restore land.

"We try to mimic nature's example because it has the largest dataset," said Dan Krull, co-owner of Good Oak, a Kansas City-based group specializing in regenerative agriculture. "You know, nature's been doing it for a lot longer than we have."

Powell Gardens is working with a several industry leaders, including Good Oak, to get the Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture up and running. The project is still in progress, but a first class of students is in the works for 2025.

