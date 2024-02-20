After Kansas City's mass shooting, Jason Kander wants this gun law removed

Signed into law in 2005, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) protects gun dealers, manufacturers and companies from civil lawsuit when firearms are used with malice.

Jason Kander, former Missouri secretary of state, wants the law revoked to force gun companies to reform, much like lawsuits forced the tobacco, auto-makers and other major industries to act more responsibly.

Smart gun technology exists and could be used to reduce gun-related crimes. Kander said the firearms industry lacks an incentive to create a safer product because it is shielded from civil liability, which compelled other industries to more carefully police the safety of their products, advertisements and sales.

"If PLCAA didn't exist, if we hadn't passed it in 2005, juries all over this country would have looked at that already and said, 'That's not reasonable. You have the technology to do this and to keep people safe,' and it would have forced them into actually having to create smart guns," Kander told Up To Date.

