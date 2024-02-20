Folk Alliance International will turn Kansas City hotel rooms into concert venues

Hotel rooms and conference centers at the Westin Crown Center Hotel will be transformed into concert venues for Folk Alliance International's annual conference starting this week.

The "world's largest gathering of the folk music industry and community" has been taking place since 1989, and will be held in Kansas City for the eighth time Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

Musicians spanning various subgenres of folk — like bluegrass, americana and singer-songwriter music — are scheduled to perform. But the conference isn't just about performance: it's also about giving musicians a chance to network with venue bookers, record labels, the media and more.

"It's primarily for the industry itself. It's a 20-hour a day event. We do panels, presentations, networking events," said Cindy Cogbill, marketing and programming director for Folk Alliance International. "(But), fans can come. We do have tickets for the public that are available."



Folk Alliance International Conference, Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel, 1 E Pershing Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. More information can be found at folk.org/programs/conference.