Folk Alliance International will turn Kansas City hotel rooms into concert venues

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
St. Catherine's Child performs a concert in a hotel room during a previous Folk Alliance International annual conference.
Folk Alliance International
The artist St. Catherine's Child performs a concert in a hotel room during a previous Folk Alliance International annual conference.

This weekend at the Westin Crown Center Hotel, conference centers and hotel rooms will turn into concert venues as a part of Folk Alliance International’s annual conference. It bills itself as the largest gathering of the folk music industry and community in the world.

Hotel rooms and conference centers at the Westin Crown Center Hotel will be transformed into concert venues for Folk Alliance International's annual conference starting this week.

The "world's largest gathering of the folk music industry and community" has been taking place since 1989, and will be held in Kansas City for the eighth time Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

Musicians spanning various subgenres of folk — like bluegrass, americana and singer-songwriter music — are scheduled to perform. But the conference isn't just about performance: it's also about giving musicians a chance to network with venue bookers, record labels, the media and more.

"It's primarily for the industry itself. It's a 20-hour a day event. We do panels, presentations, networking events," said Cindy Cogbill, marketing and programming director for Folk Alliance International. "(But), fans can come. We do have tickets for the public that are available."

Folk Alliance International Conference, Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel, 1 E Pershing Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. More information can be found at folk.org/programs/conference.

bluegrass/country/folk
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day's most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date's senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City's creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about.
