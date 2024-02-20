© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County prosecutor wants tougher Missouri gun laws after deadly Union Station shooting

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker discusses the case involving two juveniles facing charges in connection with the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said her office will work closely with the juvenile court, which has charged two minors in connection with the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally last week. The prosecutor discussed legal challenges she anticipates with the case and ways she'd like to see gun policy change in the state.

Although the initial charges following the mass shooting at Union Station involved juveniles and are being handled by the Jackson County Family Court Division, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told Up To Date on Monday her office will be involved "every step of the way."

On Tuesday, Baker announced her office had filed murder charges against two adult men in connection with the incident that caused the death of 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured 22 other people.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges announced against Lyndell Mays of Raytown and Dominic Miller of Kansas City on Tuesday, two minors are charged with gun violations and resisting arrest.

"This was a catastrophic event in Kansas City, and we are addressing it with that level of intention," Baker told Up To Date on Monday.

The Jackson County prosecutor expressed confidence in her staff's ability to navigate Missouri gun laws that she described as "not good public policy," and called on the governor to advocate for laws that would make it harder for minors to possess firearms.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
