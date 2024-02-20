Jackson County prosecutor wants tougher Missouri gun laws after deadly Union Station shooting

Although the initial charges following the mass shooting at Union Station involved juveniles and are being handled by the Jackson County Family Court Division, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told Up To Date on Monday her office will be involved "every step of the way."

On Tuesday, Baker announced her office had filed murder charges against two adult men in connection with the incident that caused the death of 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured 22 other people.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges announced against Lyndell Mays of Raytown and Dominic Miller of Kansas City on Tuesday, two minors are charged with gun violations and resisting arrest.

"This was a catastrophic event in Kansas City, and we are addressing it with that level of intention," Baker told Up To Date on Monday.

The Jackson County prosecutor expressed confidence in her staff's ability to navigate Missouri gun laws that she described as "not good public policy," and called on the governor to advocate for laws that would make it harder for minors to possess firearms.

