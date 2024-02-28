© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A Kansas City author co-writes new book about why the racial wealth gap persists

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:21 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
An audience listens to panelists discuss the radial wealth gap at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's Buck O'Neil Education & Research Center in Kansas City.
Kelsey Runge
Attendees listen to a panel at the racial wealth gap symposium at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's Buck O'Neil Education & Research Center in Kansas City.

Kansas City journalist Ebony Reed and co-author Louise Story explain original data they curated for their new book, “Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap.”

At a symposium in Kansas City, journalists Ebony Reed and Louise Story shared original data they curated on America's racial wealth gap. They co-authored the book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap," which is scheduled to be released in June.

Story provided a detailed explanation of the data they uncovered about the history of the wealth gap and why it persists. Following her presentation, the audience heard from a panel moderated by Reed. Five Kansas Citians described how they are working to push back against the gap in their day-to-day lives.

  Ebony Reed, journalist, author, academic
  Louise Story, journalist, author, academic
wealth gap wealth inequality Race and Culture Racism
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
