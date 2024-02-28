A Kansas City author co-writes new book about why the racial wealth gap persists

At a symposium in Kansas City, journalists Ebony Reed and Louise Story shared original data they curated on America's racial wealth gap. They co-authored the book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap," which is scheduled to be released in June.

Story provided a detailed explanation of the data they uncovered about the history of the wealth gap and why it persists. Following her presentation, the audience heard from a panel moderated by Reed. Five Kansas Citians described how they are working to push back against the gap in their day-to-day lives.

