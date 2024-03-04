© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City has a new Office of Language Access. What should it accomplish?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST
Kansas Citians speak over 100 different languages, including Spanish, Swahili, Somali and Burmese. City government is looking for ways to better serve them.
Josh Merchant
/
Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Council approved the creation of an Office of Language Access in a 12-1 vote last month. Stakeholders hope the office will be comprehensive and implemented in every corner of local government.

For more than 50,000 Kansas Citians who speak languages other than English at home, access to city services will soon become easier. The Kansas City Council recently approved the creation of an Office of Language Access to improve translation and interpretation services in city government.

The ordinance, passed on Feb. 22 by a 12-1 vote, guarantees funding for the new office and sets some staffing guidelines. But much of the office's function will be determined by those hired to staff it. Local translators and interpreters hope services will be available for all aspects of local government, and extend beyond Google Translate and other machine translators. They also want the services to enhance cultural understanding.

"Language and culture go hand in hand," said Selestina Bilombele, who interprets sermons at Kuomba United Methodist Church. "If they can translate it, but not implement the context or the culture, it really does change how people receive it."

