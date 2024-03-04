Kansas City has a new Office of Language Access. What should it accomplish?

For more than 50,000 Kansas Citians who speak languages other than English at home, access to city services will soon become easier. The Kansas City Council recently approved the creation of an Office of Language Access to improve translation and interpretation services in city government.

The ordinance, passed on Feb. 22 by a 12-1 vote, guarantees funding for the new office and sets some staffing guidelines. But much of the office's function will be determined by those hired to staff it. Local translators and interpreters hope services will be available for all aspects of local government, and extend beyond Google Translate and other machine translators. They also want the services to enhance cultural understanding.

"Language and culture go hand in hand," said Selestina Bilombele, who interprets sermons at Kuomba United Methodist Church. "If they can translate it, but not implement the context or the culture, it really does change how people receive it."

