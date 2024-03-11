Kansas City’s wildfire risk is increasing due to climate change and urban sprawl

At least 5,000 wildfires are reported in Kansas every year, placing the Sunflower State in the nation's top five for the frequency of wildfire incidents. Around 85% of wildfires are caused by humans. That’s why the Kansas Forest Service is asking the public to consult the Fire Danger Forecast tool.

State fire management officer Bill Waln has been a wildland firefighter since 1987. He says climate change, longer fire seasons and urban sprawl are increasing the risk of damage to people and property.

“As Kansas City continues to spread out and we move into more of the rural areas, I think our risk is actually going to be very similar to what we’re seeing out west,” Waln said. “We’re going to see fires starting to impact some of the fringes of the Kansas City area and the metro area right away.”

Waln recommends "fire wise" landscaping to reduce the risk of spreading wildfire. This can include regularly cleaning leaves and other debris from a residence’s gutters, choosing non-combustible shingles and siding and removing vegetation directly next to a structure.

