The role of sports in building cultural connections in Kansas City, yesterday and today
A series of upcoming talks from the International Relations Council will explore the intersections of sports and geopolitics in Kansas City and nationwide. Experts say access and intentionality are critical as the city poises itself to host World Cup matches in 2026.
Sports have long been a stage for cultural exchange. A panel discussion Wednesday at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center will explore the ways sports have fostered cultural understanding in Kansas City in the past — and how that dynamic continues today as the city prepares to host World Cup matches in 2026.
To Diego Gutierrez, the Sports Management program coordinator at Rockhurst University and a former player on the U.S. men's national soccer team, access and intentionality are key to making sports a true equalizer.
"I've seen it played out firsthand... the intercultural awareness and the development of those relationships in a healthy way and the results that it can provide," Gutierrez said. "It's truly transforming."
Gutierrez, along with Dr. Gene Chavez and Adam Lewis, will speak Wednesday as a part of the International Relations Council's Global Goals series.
- Dr. Gene Chavez, Historian in Residence at the Kansas City Museum
- Adam Lewis, Executive Fellow on Human Rights and Sustainability for KC2026
- Dr. Diego Gutierrez, Sports Management program coordinator at Rockhurst University and former player on the U.S. men’s national soccer team