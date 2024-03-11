© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The role of sports in building cultural connections in Kansas City, yesterday and today

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 11, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Players stand in the pitch before the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
/
AP
Players stand in the pitch before the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

A series of upcoming talks from the International Relations Council will explore the intersections of sports and geopolitics in Kansas City and nationwide. Experts say access and intentionality are critical as the city poises itself to host World Cup matches in 2026.

Sports have long been a stage for cultural exchange. A panel discussion Wednesday at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center will explore the ways sports have fostered cultural understanding in Kansas City in the past — and how that dynamic continues today as the city prepares to host World Cup matches in 2026.

To Diego Gutierrez, the Sports Management program coordinator at Rockhurst University and a former player on the U.S. men's national soccer team, access and intentionality are key to making sports a true equalizer.

"I've seen it played out firsthand... the intercultural awareness and the development of those relationships in a healthy way and the results that it can provide," Gutierrez said. "It's truly transforming."

Gutierrez, along with Dr. Gene Chavez and Adam Lewis, will speak Wednesday as a part of the International Relations Council's Global Goals series.

  • Dr. Gene Chavez, Historian in Residence at the Kansas City Museum
  • Adam Lewis, Executive Fellow on Human Rights and Sustainability for KC2026
  • Dr. Diego Gutierrez, Sports Management program coordinator at Rockhurst University and former player on the U.S. men’s national soccer team
Tags
Up To Date PodcastsportsbaseballsoccerWorld Cup
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now