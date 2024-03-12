© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

New Kemper Museum director: 'It's our job to make contemporary art feel open to everyone'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:01 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
New Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art Executive Director Jessica May speaks at a podium into a microphone with a colorful art installation behind her.
Krista Guenin
/
Krista Photography
New Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art executive director Jessica May served in recent years as managing director of art and exhibitions and artistic director of the DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park in Cambridge, Mass.

At the end of January, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City announced that Jessica May would soon become its new executive director. She says the museum already feels like home.

Jessica May, the new executive director of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, has been officially on the job for less than two weeks. But she says the museum already feels like home.

May is new to Kansas City; she has previously held roles at art museums in Massachusetts, Maine, Texas and New York. She touts her passion and energy for her work — but also her vision for how the museum can be a part of civic life for everyday Kansas Citians — as reasons why she is the right fit for the job.

"I think contemporary art is for everyone. And, I think that one of the things that museums can do most effectively, and really one of the primary missions for art museums, is to make sure that first, we create a very broad and open welcome to all of our guests," May told KCUR's Up To Date.

"The museum is free," she added. "That's an incredibly special and unusual fact about our city museum. But, it's also a place where you can come in and have a sort of single experience. I love a free museum because it means you can come in and you don't have to take on everything, you don't have to understand everything, you don't even have to appreciate everything. But you can come in and have a moment."

  • Jessica May, executive director of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureKemper Museum of Contemporary ArtkcmoArt
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now