New Kansas City museum, the Rabbit Hole, transports visitors into world of children's books
The Rabbit Hole, which opened on March 12 in North Kansas City’s Iron District, is the first museum in the country to bring a century of children’s literature to life. The immersive venue transports visitors of all ages into the worlds of “Goodnight Moon,” “Last Stop on Market Street” and so much more.
Kansas City has a new destination museum. The Rabbit Hole in North Kansas City immerses kids — and adults —in the world of children’s literature through life-sized, interactive exhibits of classic books like "Goodnight Moon" and "Last Stop on Market Street."
Co-founders Deb Pettid and Pete Cowdin, who owned the Reading Reptile bookstore in Brookside for more than three decades, have spent the last six years bringing to life their vision for The Rabbit Hole.
"When they thought up this vision — I just — it's jaw dropping," acclaimed children's book author Jon Scieszka told KCUR's Up To Date Monday.
Scieszka, who wrote "The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales," as well as many other off-beat '90s books, is on the Rabbit Hole's leadership team.
"There's nothing like this," says Scieszka. It's world-changing, in the publishing world, too."
- Jon Scieszka, author and the country’s first National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature
- Emily Hane, development and grants manager for The Rabbit Hole
- Grant Kelso, fabricator for The Rabbit Hole