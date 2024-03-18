New Kansas City museum, the Rabbit Hole, transports visitors into world of children's books

Kansas City has a new destination museum. The Rabbit Hole in North Kansas City immerses kids — and adults —in the world of children’s literature through life-sized, interactive exhibits of classic books like "Goodnight Moon" and "Last Stop on Market Street."

Co-founders Deb Pettid and Pete Cowdin, who owned the Reading Reptile bookstore in Brookside for more than three decades, have spent the last six years bringing to life their vision for The Rabbit Hole.

"When they thought up this vision — I just — it's jaw dropping," acclaimed children's book author Jon Scieszka told KCUR's Up To Date Monday.

Scieszka, who wrote "The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales," as well as many other off-beat '90s books, is on the Rabbit Hole's leadership team.

"There's nothing like this," says Scieszka. It's world-changing, in the publishing world, too."

