© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Greater use of AI in Kansas City industries raises concern about originality and security

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City AI Club hosts monthly events to discuss AI-driven industries and innovation.
Kansas City AI Club
Kansas City AI Club hosts monthly events to discuss AI-driven industries and innovation.

Artificial intelligence has been incorporated into the day-to-day work of many Kansas Citians. While it has the capacity to streamline tasks, cut costs, and reduce the workload in mundane, repetitive tasks, AI’s rapid development is heightening concerns about content originality, production, and security.

Generative AI chatbot Chat GPT was first released to the public in Nov. 2022. Now, many features of AI are accessible to the public for everyday use.

Kansas City businesses like Evolving Digital Media, Crema, and Storytailor are building upon available AI technology for innovative projects in marketing, consulting and storytelling. Healthcare centers like Liberty Hospital are using AI to detect cancer. Kansas City is emerging as a leader in these technological developments.

However, there are widespread concerns that legislators may not be fully informed about how AI operates, as well as concerns about originality and security with AI-generated content.

“This really needs to be an interdisciplinary conversation,” Crema developer Michelle Frost said. “It can’t just be the lawmakers, it cannot just be the technologists, it can’t just be the lawyers. We need everybody–all hands on deck–to make sure we make the right decisions now because we can’t put it back in Pandora’s box.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcasttechnologyLocal Businesshealth carechildren's booksText KCUR
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Lauren Textor
See stories by Lauren Textor
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now