Greater use of AI in Kansas City industries raises concern about originality and security

Generative AI chatbot Chat GPT was first released to the public in Nov. 2022. Now, many features of AI are accessible to the public for everyday use.

Kansas City businesses like Evolving Digital Media, Crema, and Storytailor are building upon available AI technology for innovative projects in marketing, consulting and storytelling. Healthcare centers like Liberty Hospital are using AI to detect cancer. Kansas City is emerging as a leader in these technological developments.

However, there are widespread concerns that legislators may not be fully informed about how AI operates, as well as concerns about originality and security with AI-generated content.

“This really needs to be an interdisciplinary conversation,” Crema developer Michelle Frost said. “It can’t just be the lawmakers, it cannot just be the technologists, it can’t just be the lawyers. We need everybody–all hands on deck–to make sure we make the right decisions now because we can’t put it back in Pandora’s box.”