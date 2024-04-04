People experiencing grief need others to 'show up,' Kansas City therapist says

Experiencing grief is different for each person. For some, it's an outward expression of action, while others may internalize the emotion. It can last for an extended period of time, impacting day-to-day life.

Prolonged grief disorder is a recently-recognized diagnosis for someone who is experiencing "persistent pervasive symptoms" one year after a death, social worker Clara Sainte told KCUR's Up To Date.

"So beyond our cultural norms, beyond what we would expect grief to look like," Sainte said.

Grief can come in waves, and it's important for others to be supportive with no timeline or expectations of when it should end or how it should look.

"The majority of the work in my office isn't about the death itself, or the cancer, or the trauma. It's about the lack of the way people show up," Sainte said.



Clara Sainte, private practice therapist

Diagnosing Prolonged Grief Disorder webinar 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Apr. 12. Registration required.