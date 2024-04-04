© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

People experiencing grief need others to 'show up,' Kansas City therapist says

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:35 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Licensed clinical social worker Clara Sainte discusses dealing with grief and the signs of prolonged grief disorder
Alisha Saucedo
Clara Sainte, a licensed clinical social worker, discusses dealing with grief and the signs of prolonged grief disorder

People experiencing grief cannot be expected to fall neatly into stages and timetables. The way experts look at and characterize grief is changing, including the newly recognized prolonged grief disorder.

Experiencing grief is different for each person. For some, it's an outward expression of action, while others may internalize the emotion. It can last for an extended period of time, impacting day-to-day life.

Prolonged grief disorder is a recently-recognized diagnosis for someone who is experiencing "persistent pervasive symptoms" one year after a death, social worker Clara Sainte told KCUR's Up To Date.

"So beyond our cultural norms, beyond what we would expect grief to look like," Sainte said.

Grief can come in waves, and it's important for others to be supportive with no timeline or expectations of when it should end or how it should look.

"The majority of the work in my office isn't about the death itself, or the cancer, or the trauma. It's about the lack of the way people show up," Sainte said.

Diagnosing Prolonged Grief Disorder webinar 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Apr. 12. Registration required.

Tags
Up To Date Podcasttherapypsychologymental healthmental health servicesDeath
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now