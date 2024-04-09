Kansas City nonprofit SevenDays is set to hold multiple events promoting kindness this week

This Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the antisemitic murders of Terri LaManno, Reat Underwood and Dr. William Corporon outside of Jewish facilities in Overland Park. The killer who murdered each of the victims was explicitly targeting Jewish people, but all three victims were not Jewish.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Mindy Corporon — the mother of Reat Underwood and daughter of Dr. Corporan — created an organization called SevenDays. It aims to “overcome hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue.”

Over the last decade, SevenDays has accomplished some incredible things — and this week, the organization is holding multiple events aligned with its mission, including a Community Kindness Festival on April 14th.

"Because it is our tenth anniversary, we have changed our program, and instead of doing a walk — which is what we've done the last nine years — we're doing a full kindness festival. It is very family friendly," SevenDays director of youth engagement Jill Andersen told KCUR.

"We have live music, we're really excited that Kate Cosentino will be our key performer. We have food trucks, and then our kindness youth leadership team helped plan tables — or stations — that are activities, games, all focused on kindness and understanding that are fun for kids, fun for adults, and also have that element that lets you take away a kind action."

