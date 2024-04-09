© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City nonprofit SevenDays is set to hold multiple events promoting kindness this week

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:39 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
SevenDays will hold a Kindness Breakfast and Community Kindness Festival this week, along with a set of themed days to encourage others to spread kindness.
SevenDays
SevenDays will hold a Kindness Breakfast and Community Kindness Festival this week, along with a set of themed days to encourage others to spread kindness.

SevenDays, a Kansas City area organization that works to overcome hate by promoting kindness, will hold multiple events this week in the area, including a Community Kindness Festival on April 14.

This Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the antisemitic murders of Terri LaManno, Reat Underwood and Dr. William Corporon outside of Jewish facilities in Overland Park. The killer who murdered each of the victims was explicitly targeting Jewish people, but all three victims were not Jewish.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Mindy Corporon — the mother of Reat Underwood and daughter of Dr. Corporan — created an organization called SevenDays. It aims to “overcome hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue.”

Over the last decade, SevenDays has accomplished some incredible things — and this week, the organization is holding multiple events aligned with its mission, including a Community Kindness Festival on April 14th.

"Because it is our tenth anniversary, we have changed our program, and instead of doing a walk — which is what we've done the last nine years — we're doing a full kindness festival. It is very family friendly," SevenDays director of youth engagement Jill Andersen told KCUR.

"We have live music, we're really excited that Kate Cosentino will be our key performer. We have food trucks, and then our kindness youth leadership team helped plan tables — or stations — that are activities, games, all focused on kindness and understanding that are fun for kids, fun for adults, and also have that element that lets you take away a kind action."

  • Mindy Corporon, SevenDays co-founder
  • Jill Andersen, SevenDays director of youth engagement
  • Lukas Losen, former SevenDays Kindness Youth Leadership Team member and Mindy Corporon's son
Tags
Up To Date PodcastNonprofitsJewish Community Centerhate crime
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now