Kansas City 'Dad Doula Bootcamp' empowers fathers to advocate for their pregnant partners of color

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:18 PM CDT
James Hogue
Fathers Assisting Mothers CEO and Co-founder James Hogue, pictured here during a training, tells KCUR that expectant fathers learn pregnancy fundamentals, parenthood preparation and advocacy communication skills at the Dad Doula Bootcamp.

The Kansas City nonprofit Fathers Assisting Mothers is working to address the maternal mortality crisis that hits hardest among Black women by enlisting expectant fathers to advocate for partners of color throughout pregnancy.

Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are many reasons for this disparity, including unequal access to quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions and structural racism.

In Kansas City, the nonprofit Fathers Assisting Mothers is working to address the maternal mortality crisis through its four-week-long Dad Doula Bootcamp, which will begin April 20.

"Our goal is to empower expectant fathers to strengthen families to make sure they have the information, resources, but more importantly, the community that is necessary for them to fully show up, assist and advocate for the mothers in their lives," Fathers Assisting Mothers CEO and Co-founder James Hogue told KCUR's Up To Date.

Hogue, who's a trained birth doula, says expectant fathers learn pregnancy fundamentals, parenthood preparation and advocacy communication skills at the bootcamp.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
