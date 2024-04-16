Kansas City 'Dad Doula Bootcamp' empowers fathers to advocate for their pregnant partners of color

Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are many reasons for this disparity, including unequal access to quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions and structural racism.

In Kansas City, the nonprofit Fathers Assisting Mothers is working to address the maternal mortality crisis through its four-week-long Dad Doula Bootcamp, which will begin April 20.

"Our goal is to empower expectant fathers to strengthen families to make sure they have the information, resources, but more importantly, the community that is necessary for them to fully show up, assist and advocate for the mothers in their lives," Fathers Assisting Mothers CEO and Co-founder James Hogue told KCUR's Up To Date.

Hogue, who's a trained birth doula, says expectant fathers learn pregnancy fundamentals, parenthood preparation and advocacy communication skills at the bootcamp.

