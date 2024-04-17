© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How a lawsuit brought by Kansas City homeowners could transform the real estate industry

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Researchers say that large real estate companies are buying into Kansas City’s single-family housing stock, creating a heightened demand for homes and a more expensive real estate market for homebuyers.
Dominick Williams
/
Kansas City Beacon
The antitrust lawsuit, along with a handful of others against N.A.R, were settled this March when the group agreed to pay $418 million in damages and amend its commission rules, which some experts say could transform the housing market.

A group of Kansas City homeowners sued the National Association of Realtors in 2019 over what they said were inflated commission fees. The powerful trade group, which denies wrongdoing, agreed in March to pay $418 million in damages and to adjust its commission practices, which could transform the way Americans buy and sell homes.

If you’ve ever sold a home, you’re probably familiar with the standard 6 percent sales commission that goes to the agents. But are you really required to pay 6 percent?

Not according to the National Association of Realtors, the powerful trade group. It says its commissions have always been negotiable. But that wasn’t clear to a group of Kansas City homeowners who sued N.A.R. in 2019, saying they were forced to pay inflated fees.

The antitrust lawsuit, along with a handful of others against N.A.R, was settled in March when the group agreed to pay $418 million in damages and amend its commission rules, which some experts say could transform the housing market.

“We were just looking out for our best interests, but we were up against this huge conglomerate,” lead plaintiff Rhonda Burnett told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I think that what we did is dramatic, but I do think that the effects are going to be years down the road.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityMissourireal estateHousinghousing marketlawsuitJurycourts
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now