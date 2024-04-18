How a Kansas City nonprofit is tacking the racial homeownership gap through tiny homes

Data from the 2021 Census shows that Black people make up around a quarter of Kansas City’s population — but only around 7% of homeowners.

That trend reflects what's happening nationally. A National Association of Realtors report says the homeownership gap between Black and white people is the largest it’s been in a decade.

Godfrey Riddle wants to change that. His nonprofit Civic Saint is working on a plan to build tiny houses that are affordable to people on lower incomes, constructed with materials that prioritize the environment. The first prototype is expected in late summer.

An economy home, the "Stonehome Mini," is expected to retail for $60,000 to $75,000," Godfrey told Up To Date. The flagship product, the "Stonehome Signature," is expected to be appraised at $130,000 to $135,000 a year.

"Meaning that someone who's making at least $36,000 per year or $3,000 per month in their household should be able to buy one of these homes," he said.

