Children's Mercy is helping caregivers figure out what's next after an autism diagnosis

When Kim Riley's toddler-aged son was diagnosed with autism she had no idea where to turn for help.

"[W]hen it comes to mental health or neurodiversity, they're unfortunately not a part of mainstream society," Riley said. "And so you almost are kind of left to navigate this foreign land."

The prevalence of autism is increasing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about one in 36 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder."

The Autism and Neurodevelopment Continuity Clinic, a pilot program launched at Children’s Mercy Hospital, aims to provide guidance to families of children 3 and younger as they figure out the necessary next steps of early intervention and resources.

"This clinic is going to target kids who have that autism diagnosis, but also young kids who have other kinds of significant delays in their development," said Dr. Cy Nadler, a clinical psychologist and director of Autism Services at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Patients at the Continuity Clinic will have an hour-long appointment to discuss developmental concerns, comorbidities, referral needs and additional resources options. They will also continue to see a primary care physician.

"My goal is to get these parents to enjoy their children more, and just be able to live a little bit more mainstream lives," said Hannah Wolf, an advanced practice registered nurse at Children's Mercy Hospital.

