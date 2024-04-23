© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Children's Mercy is helping caregivers figure out what's next after an autism diagnosis

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:34 PM CDT
The Autism and Neurodevelopment Continuity Clinic, a pilot program launched at Children’s Mercy Hospital, aims to provide support to families of children 3-years-old and younger as they navigate early intervention and resources.
Children's Mercy Hospital
Families and caregivers might feel overwhelmed and unsure of what to do after a child receives a diagnosis like autism. Children's Mercy Hospital launched a new program to increase support and guidance; helping families navigate resources and early interventions.

When Kim Riley's toddler-aged son was diagnosed with autism she had no idea where to turn for help.

"[W]hen it comes to mental health or neurodiversity, they're unfortunately not a part of mainstream society," Riley said. "And so you almost are kind of left to navigate this foreign land."

The prevalence of autism is increasing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about one in 36 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder."

The Autism and Neurodevelopment Continuity Clinic, a pilot program launched at Children’s Mercy Hospital, aims to provide guidance to families of children 3 and younger as they figure out the necessary next steps of early intervention and resources.

"This clinic is going to target kids who have that autism diagnosis, but also young kids who have other kinds of significant delays in their development," said Dr. Cy Nadler, a clinical psychologist and director of Autism Services at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Patients at the Continuity Clinic will have an hour-long appointment to discuss developmental concerns, comorbidities, referral needs and additional resources options. They will also continue to see a primary care physician.

"My goal is to get these parents to enjoy their children more, and just be able to live a little bit more mainstream lives," said Hannah Wolf, an advanced practice registered nurse at Children's Mercy Hospital.

  • Kim Riley, parent and founder of The Transition Academy
  • Dr. Cy Nadler, director of Autism Services at Children's Mercy Hospital
  • Hannah Wolf, an advanced practice registered nurse at Children's Mercy Hospital
autism disabilities Children's Mercy Hospital children psychology family
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
