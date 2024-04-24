© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A new walkable neighborhood is coming to the Berkley Riverfront next to KC Current's stadium

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:10 PM CDT
The KC Current and Port KC announced Monday a vision for a new walkable district around CPKC Stadium.
KC Current
The KC Current and Port KC announced Monday a vision for a new walkable district around CPKC Stadium.

Port KC and the KC Current on Monday announced a district to surround CPKC stadium, which opened last month. The development will break ground at the end of this year and wrap up before the World Cup in 2026.

Kansas Citians will soon be able to do more than just watch a soccer match on the Berkley Riverfront.

Housing, dining and shopping are on the way. Port KC and the KC Current revealed renderings of a district to surround CPKC stadium Monday.

The development, which is expected to break ground at the end of this year and be completed in 2026, represents the next phase of an $800 million investment in the area.

The first phase of construction will include more than 400 residential units and at least a dozen local shops and restaurants. Density and walkability are a priority, said Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens.

"This is an extension of our downtown," he told KCUR's Up To Date.

The Riverfront extension of the KC Streetcar is also set to be completed around the same time.

  • Jon Stephens, President and CEO, Port KC
Up To Date Podcastdevelopmenturban developmentBerkley RiverfrontMissouri
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
