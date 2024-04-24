A new walkable neighborhood is coming to the Berkley Riverfront next to KC Current's stadium

Kansas Citians will soon be able to do more than just watch a soccer match on the Berkley Riverfront.

Housing, dining and shopping are on the way. Port KC and the KC Current revealed renderings of a district to surround CPKC stadium Monday.

The development, which is expected to break ground at the end of this year and be completed in 2026, represents the next phase of an $800 million investment in the area.

The first phase of construction will include more than 400 residential units and at least a dozen local shops and restaurants. Density and walkability are a priority, said Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens.

"This is an extension of our downtown," he told KCUR's Up To Date.

The Riverfront extension of the KC Streetcar is also set to be completed around the same time.

